COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops To 6.89% In Delhi; Health Min Says 'situation Now Better'

The COVID positivity rate in Delhi is currently at 6.89%, said state Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He also said that the pandemic situation has improved in the national capital. During a press conference, Jain claimed that the positivity rate had dropped as a result of the lockdown. However, he refused to confirm when the lockdown would be lifted, saying that people won't be able to rest easy before the positivity rate hits 5%.

Delhi's COVID situation has improved: Jain

He said, "We have a positivity rate at 6.89 per cent. Delhi was reporting around 28,000 new COVID-19 cases before lockdown, now around 4,000 cases are being reported. The situation is better now."

Due to an increase in COVID-19 incidents, the national capital has been under lockdown since April 19. The Health Minister also mentioned that Covaxin vaccines for the 18-44 age group are no longer available in Delhi, but Covishield vaccines for the same age group are available for another two days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said that a strain has arrived from Singapore. On which, Jain quipped, "Rather than debating where the strain originated, it is more important to understand that India now has a large number of strains.

COVID positivity rate declines in Delhi

He added that 13,000 of Delhi's total 27,000 hospital beds are unoccupied. He said that 1,200 ICU beds out of 4500 are still available. According to the Health Minister, the government has requested one lakh doses of medicines from the Centre for the treatment of black fungus infections.

He noted, "South West Delhi has the most number of cases, so we are doing the majority of our COVID-19 tests there, but for the last four days the cases are decreasing there."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has continued to decline, with 4,482 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. The rate of recovery has risen to 94.79%, the highest since April 8. The fatality rate is currently at 1.5%.

(with inputs from ANI)

picture Credit: PTI