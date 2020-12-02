'COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is Below 7%, Further Drop Expected': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the COVID-19 positivity rate is expected to drop below 5 percent in the next few days while adding that it has already dropped below 7 percent. Jain further added that over 1600 ICU beds are available at the COVID-19 designated hospitals in Delhi. Delhi's coronavirus positivity rate had crossed 15% in November and has been ranging from 6 to 8 percent in the last few weeks.

"Positivity rate has declined below 7%. It is expected to go below 5% in the next few days. Currently, more than 1600 ICU beds are available in hospitals in Delhi," said Satyendar Jain.

In a previous statement, Delhi Health Minister had highlighted that the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped by nearly 55 percent since early November and the government is expecting it to reduce further in the coming weeks. Speaking of the COVID-19 tests in the national capital, Satyendar Jain had informed that the test cost has been reduced in private labs while the government hospitals and labs continue to conduct it for free. RT-PCR test at a COVID testing lab or facility will cost Rs. 800 and for a sample collection from home, it will cost Rs. 1,200 for all those who reside in Delhi.

"The positivity rate stood at 7.35 per cent on Monday. It was 15.26 per cent on November 7. There has been a reduction of nearly 55 per cent since then. In the coming one-two weeks, it should further reduce and come under control," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

RT PCR tests rates reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments. pic.twitter.com/treW7dJf0J — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) November 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a surged in fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in November in what was being called the third wave of coronavirus infections. Experts had stated that the spike in coronavirus cases could be attributed to the festive season as well as the rise in pollution levels in the national capital. Following the spike, the government ramped up the COVID-19 testing strategy by increasing the number of tests conducted in a day along with several other policies to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As on date, Delhi has reported a total of 5,74,380 coronavirus cases since the outbreak. Out of the total 31,769 are currently active and 5,33,351 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Delhi's coronavirus death toll stands at 9,260.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)