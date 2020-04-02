COVID-19: Pregnant Woman Not At High Risk But Precaution Must, Says Doctor

Pregnant women are not at high risk of contracting the novel Coronavirus akin to the elderly, said renowned gynaecologist Dr. Archna Dhawan Bajaj. Busting the myth that pregnant women are at higher risk of getting affected, Dr. Bajaj said would-be mothers are not excessively prone to COVID-19.

"They (pregnant woman) do not appear to be at high risk than the general population. Most studies which have come from China show that pregnant women are not at risk like the elderly. This is good news," Dr. Bajaj said.

However, she said that with an increase in abdominal height lung capacity gets effected and in testing times like today it is imperative for women who are expecting to take steam and practice yoga. "They have to keep in mind that as the abdominal height increases the lung capacity is affected. So here is a point of concern hence they must practice social distancing more strictly. Also, they must take some steam and practice breathing exercises," she said.

Some tips

The doctor further shared some tips which would ensure a smooth nine-month journey for women amid the corona scare. "Washing hands once in every one or two hours is important. Wearing masks puts you at lesser risk. One remains to be careful of their surroundings... Pregnant women should not touch things accessible to many, such as handles tabletops. Wipe such place with a sanitiser," she said.

She further advised the family members to try and help pregnant women stay happy by "boosting their morale, supporting them and ensuring the wellbeing of their mental health." Dr Bajaj also urged women who are expecting to not fall prey to their cravings and avoid eating out asserting that it could lower their guards against the virus.

Coronavirus pandemic

Positive COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 2,000 with over 50 deaths. Globally, too, the picture remains grim. With origins in China's Wuhan, COVID-19 has rattled the world. WHO last month declared a pandemic in the wake of the rampant spread of the virus across the globe. While the US recorded its highest single-day death toll on Wednesday, the UK also recorded over 550 deaths. Similarly, the situation remains grim in nations like Italy and Iran which are grappling to combat the deadly virus.

