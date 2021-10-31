COVID-19: Puducherry adds 38 new cases; zero fatalities for 7th straight day

Puducherry, Oct 31 (PTI) Puducherry logged 38 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,013, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The union territory did not record any fatality for the seventh straight day and the death toll remained at 1,857, Director of the Health Department G. Sriramulu said in a release here.

He said the 38 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,662 samples and were spread over Puducherry (22), Karaikal (six) and Mahe (10). No fresh case was reported from Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 45 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, Sriramulu said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,726. The number of active cases stood at 430 with 97 undergoing treatment in hospitals and 333 in home isolation, he said.

Sriramulu said the Health department has so far tested 19.16 lakh samples and has found 16.19 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said that the test positivity rate was 1.43 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.21 percent respectively.

The department has so far administered 11,29,340 doses and they included 7,26,608 first doses and 4,02,732 second doses, the Director of Health said. PTI Cor SS AMS AMS

