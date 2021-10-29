COVID-19: Puducherry Adds 45 Fresh Cases, Reports Zero Fatalities For 5th Day

Puducherry logged 45 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,27,936, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

No fresh fatality was recorded from any of the four regions for a fifth straight day and the death toll remained at 1,857. The union territory has not reported any Covid-related fatality since Monday.

The 45 fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 2,918 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 28 of the fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, Mahe added nine and Karaikal registered seven cases while Yanam reported one, he said.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 446 with 84 patients in hospitals and the remaining 362 in home isolation.

As many as 52 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall recoveries was 1,25,633.

Sriramulu said the department has so far examined 19.10 lakh samples and found 16.14 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.54 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.20 per cent respectively.

He said the department has so far administered 11,24,257 doses and they comprised 7,25,319 first doses and 3,98,938 second doses.

