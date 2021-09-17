COVID-19: Puducherry Adds 86 Fresh Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,25,256; 1 Death Pushes Toll To 1,828

The union territory of Puducherry logged 86 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,25,256, the Director of Health G.Sriramulu said on Friday.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,057 samples, he said, adding they were spread over Puducherry (46), Karaikal (23), Mahe (15) and Yanam (two).

Sriramulu said the number of active cases stood at 919 with 158 in hospitals and the remaining 761 in home isolation.

As many as 129 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday while the overall recoveries stood at 1,22,509.

The Department of Health has tested so far 17.27 lakh samples and of them 14.65 lakh samples were found to be negative.

One more patient- a 68-year old woman- hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,828.

The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.70 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.81 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far vaccinated 38,207 healthcare workers and 23,005 frontline workers against the virus. As many as 5.94 lakh people belonging to the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the virus. In all, the department has so far vaccinated 8.88 lakh people, he added.

