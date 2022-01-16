COVID-19: Puducherry logs 1,160 new cases, test positivity rate at 43.66%

Puducherry, Jan 16 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added 1,160 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,37,710 with the test positivity rate shooting up to 43.66 per cent, a top Health department official said on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the union territory rose to 7,600, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 1,160 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,657 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Sunday and were spread over Puducherry (974), Karaikal (129), Mahe (40) and Yanam (17).

The active cases climbed to 7,602 with 133 undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 7,469 patients were in home isolation.

The test positivity rate stood at 43.66 percent as against Saturday's 51.75 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.37 per cent and 92.96 per cent respectively, he said.

As many as 142 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours the overall recoveries rose to 1,28,021, Sriramulu said.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,95.058 samples and has found 17,75,724 out of them to be negative.

One more person- a 31-year old man from Puducherry- succumbed to the virus at JIPMER in the last 24 hours as the death toll went up to 1,887.

The Department has so far administered 14,97,073 doses which included 9,06,405 first doses, 5,88,451 second and 2,217 booster doses, the Director said. PTI Cor SS SS

