COVID-19: Puducherry logs 7 new cases; no fatalities for fourth straight day'

Puducherry, Dec 13 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in number of fresh coronavirus cases with only seven being reported in the last 24 hours, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The seven new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 1,047 samples, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said, adding the overall caseload rose to 1,29,224.

Puducherry and Karaikal regions reported three new cases of infection each while Mahe added only one. Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not record any fresh infection, the Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 183 which included 45 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 138 in home isolation, he said.

As many as 32 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours pushing the overall recoveries to 1,27,164.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions for the fourth straight day and the toll remained at 1,877, the Health Department Director said.

The department has so far tested 20,13,171 samples and has found 17,08,365 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.67 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.45 per cent respectively, Sriramulu said.

The Department of Health has so far administered 13,08,227 doses which included 7,97,042 first doses and remaining 5,11,185 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

