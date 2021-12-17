COVID-19: Puducherry sees dip in number of new cases

Puducherry, Dec 17 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged seven fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,292, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The union territory had added 24 new infections on Thursday.

Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release that Puducherry accounted for six out of the seven new cases while Mahe recorded one. The Karaikal and Yanam regions did not not report any fresh infections.

The number of active cases stood at 177 which included 31 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 146 in home isolation.

As many as 16 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday as the overall recoveries rose to 1,27,236.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,879.

The Department of Health has so far tested 20,21,468 samples and has found 17,15,690 out of them to be negative.

The positivity rate was 0.36 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.41 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The department has so far administered 13,32,507 doses which comprised 8,09,067 first doses and 5,23,440 second doses. PTI Corr SS SS

