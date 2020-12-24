COVID-19: Punjab CM Lifts Night Curfew From 25-27 Dec Over Christmas, Shaheedi Sabha

The Punjab Government has decided to lift the night curfew orders to allow the citizens of the state to celebrate Christmas and commemoration of the Shaheedi Jor Mela. Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced the lifting the night curfew to allow festivities and celebration in the state on the eve of the Christmas. He also added that the curfew will be withdrawn from Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25 to 27 in view of the commemoration of Shaheedi Sabha.

We will be lifting night curfew to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas & to commemorate the Shahidi Jor Mel.

- For Christmas night curfew will be removed for tonight.

- For Shahidi Sabha, night curfew will be removed in Fatehgarh Sahib from December 25th to 27th night. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 24, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged people to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow all COVID-19 safety norms amid reports of a new strain of the virus spreading in the United Kingdom and some other parts of the world.

Pointing out that even those who recover from the disease suffer from long-term after-effects, including weakness, the chief minister said the spread of the pandemic in the state may have slowed down, but the crisis is not yet over. He also apprised that the last flight that landed in Amritsar from the UK on Tuesday reported eight positive cases of the Coronavirus while he hoped that the new strain of the virus has not entered Punjab.

As many as 216 people who arrived at Amritsar from the UK in a December 22 flight will be institutionally quarantined as they might have come in contact with seven of their fellow passengers and a crew member who tested COVID-19 positive on arrival, health officials said as reported by PTI.

The health officials said that all of them had undergone the RT-PCR test on Tuesday and were found negative, except eight, but the step to institutionally quarantine the 216 people has been taken to ensure maximum safety as per Punjab government guidelines.

"Eight passengers (including a crew member) on their arrival had tested positive for the coronavirus after RT-PCR tests. Later, they were immediately shifted to a private hospital here as per their choice". Their samples have been sent for further tests to a Pune laboratory," a health official said as quoted by PTI.

"Later the administration found that as many as 216 passengers could have come in contact with the eight positive passengers (including a crew member), and now we have decided to quarantine them institutionally following guidelines from the Punjab government,” he said while adding, "10 passengers of the 216 are from Amritsar and they are being taken to quarantine centres from their houses today".

Punjab on Wednesday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 488 new cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 5,243 and the infection count to 1,64,145.

