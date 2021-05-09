COVID-19: Punjab CM Urges PM Modi To Increase O2 Quota & Vaccine Supply As Cases Spike

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the total quota of Oxygen to the state to 300 MT and also increase the supply of vaccines. The issue was raised during a telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Punjab CM- where the state’s COVID situation and the measures on how it is being tackled were discussed. PM Modi has assured that all possible help will be provided to the state.

Oxygen Shortage

In view of the growing caseload of critically sick COVID patients, Captain Amarinder Singh informed PM Modi that the state urgently required 300 MT of Oxygen. He also stated that many patients were coming from other states, including Delhi-NCR. Hence, he urged the Centre to take immediate steps to supplement the Oxygen supplies. He further stated that the state has a high mortality count, and over the past three weeks hospitalisation in Level 2 & 3 facilities (both government and private) has seen a sharp surge pushing up the Oxygen demand.

Vaccine doses shortage

On the vaccine front, Punjab CM urged PM Modi to send vaccines on a priority basis-- that will help the state government to effectively manage the current crisis that has been triggered by the second deadlier wave of the pandemic. He also informed PM Modi that the state had so far been unable to initiate the Phase III vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group-- which will now begin in all the government hospitals from Monday following the delivery of 1 lakh doses. For the phase II vaccination drive (45+ age group) the state faced a shortage of vaccine doses.

Punjab CM speaks on Lockdown

On Saturday, CM Amarinder Singh reiterated that violation of the weekend lockdown in Punjab will not be allowed given the grim COVID-19 situation, even as 32 farmer unions took out protest marches against the restriction at several places in the state. Farmer leaders have alleged that the government imposed the lockdown to hide its failure in handling the coronavirus situation and wants to weaken the farmers' movement against the Centre's new farm laws.

These restrictions are in place to save lives and not to "sabotage" the farmers' movement against the Centre's new farm laws, Singh said and added that his government was also vehemently opposed to the legislation.

COVID Cases in Punjab

According to the state's health bulletin, Punjab reported another record daily spike of 9,100 cases taking the total infection tally to 4,33,689. 171 people died, taking the total death toll to 10,315. The active cases stands at 71,948.

