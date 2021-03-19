COVID-19: Punjab Govt Orders Closure Of Schools, Colleges Till Mar 31 Amid Spike In Cases

Amid witnessing a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Punjab government has closed the schools and colleges till 31 March in Punjab. Medical colleges, however, will remain functional in this situation. While revealing the situation Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the situation is worrisome due to which the state is taking some tough calls. Closing schools and colleges will curb the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, the state government has also directed the cinemas to restrict the occupancy to 50% and the malls to 100. In a social gathering in 11 districts under night, curfew has been restricted to 20 persons. After witnessing the situation, the state government has asked the hospitals to restore the COVID beds and suspend the elective surgeries. Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh asked all the government and private hospitals to continue vaccination administration 7 days a week and 8 hours per day.

Sidhu added that beyond closing schools and colleges a special advisory for the marriage places will also be issued to control the gatherings. He added that meanwhile, the Congress party has also postponed all the public rallies and meetings for next two weeks due to an increase in cases.

After witnessing 2300 positive cases with 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh chaired the meeting and the health minister along with officials participated in the meeting to take decisions. Sidhu ruled out any weekly or monthly lockdown in the state and said the situation has not reached that extent for imposing the lockdown. He added that with mild curbs state will be able to control the situation. On upcoming political rallies, Sidhu said if the state government imposes any restriction on political rallies, it leads to political blame on Punjab Congress. He added that party leaders should take a moral responsibility and postpone their rallies.