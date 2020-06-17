COVID-19: Punjab Govt To Create 'micro-containment Zone' In Areas With Five Or More Cases

In order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus infection, the Punjab government on Wednesday has decided to create a 'micro-containment zone' in all those places where five or more COVID-19 cases have been reported. According to the state government, the decision to demarcate containment and micro-containment areas to be taken by a committee comprising of the civil surgeon, district epidemiologists, a nodal officer from the administration, and a nodal officer from Department of PSM, medical colleges.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday stated that while Punjab is doing relatively better in handling the COVID-19 crisis, they have decided to impose restrictions on weekends in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Updated PM @NarendraModi Ji that though Punjab’s performance in #Covid19 is better than India’s average, yet we have decided to impose restrictions on weekends to further curb the spread of #Covid19. Also apprised him of enlisting people’s support through #MissionFateh. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/XjCVTQqxZW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020

'Mission Fateh Warriors'

On Sunday, the Punjab government announced a month-long 'Mission Fateh Warrior' campaign to reward citizens for following all health advisories and norms diligently amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urged all residents to assume their duties with responsibility, to curb the spread of the disease, and save Punjab from its ‘wrath.’

Further, listing the awards for COVID citizen warriors, the CM stated all those who follow the norms every day for the next four weeks will be eligible to get a bronze certificate along with a T-shirt. Meanwhile, all those people who follow the norms of wearing masks and keeping a social distance through the month, will be given a T-shirt and silver and gold certificates which will be signed by the CM himself. The registrations for the Mission starts from June 17.

(With ANI Inputs)