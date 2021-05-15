COVID-19: Punjab Health Minister Says 'death Rate High In Rural Areas Due To Negligence'

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in the rural areas. Sidhu explained that people in the villages are not receiving the initial treatment due to which the death rate is surging as compared to urban regions of the state. He urged people not to ignore their symptoms and get themselves tested.

COVID situation in Punjab villages

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "The negligence in the villages is harming us. The doctors who are sitting in those places are giving typhoid medicines to the people. Medicines of typhoid is being given to all those who are complaining of fever. After 15 days, when the situation gets worse, then they run to the hospital. By the time they come to us, their lungs collapse or have gotten severely infected. Now, a lot of positive cases have started coming in the villages and the death rate is also higher than the urban places. It is happening because it takes longer than usual for villagers to reach the hospital. They begin by taking the initial treatment at home. When their lungs get badly infected, they come to the hospital. In that situation, it even becomes difficult for the hospitals to handle."

Sidhu added, "As much as I know, this new strain takes the lungs in its grip in 3–4 days. After that, it becomes very difficult to treat the patient. As much as you feel at the initial stage, whether you have fever, cough, you should have a COVID test done in the hospital. The next day your treatment will start, you will get well soon. So, I would like to suggest that if you are experiencing any of the initial symptoms please get yourself tested."

While talking about the vaccination drive in Punjab and the vaccine facilities in the state, the health minister said, "The vaccine supplied by the Central Government is very tight. Only 5.5 lakh doses are provided in 15 days. This does not help our work. We can administer 3 lakh vaccines daily. Right now, we are getting 30,000 vaccines a day. But if we want to protect the country, then 2 lakh vaccines should be administered each day."

Punjab CM urges people to take necessary precautions

With the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly spreading in rural areas, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged villagers on Friday, May 14, to only allow COVID-negative people into their communities. During a Facebook Live telecast, Singh called for strict measures to be put in place over the next two months to stop the spread of the viral disease in rural areas, which he described as "highly crucial."

"Now the rural areas are seeing a surge in (COVID-19) cases, so we need to be very careful," the chief minister said. Don't allow (unwell) people to enter (villages). Ask them to bring a (COVID-negative) certificate from the doctor," PTI quoted Punjab CM as saying.

According to a medical bulletin, Punjab reported 8,068 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 4,83,984, with 180 more deaths taking the death toll to 11,477. The number of active cases in the state fell to 79,359 on Friday, down from 79,950 the day before. It added that 8,446 Coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, bringing the total number of people cured to 3,93,148. According to the data 80,72,800 samples have been collected for testing so far.

