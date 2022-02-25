COVID-19: Punjab logs 124 new cases, 5 more deaths

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Five more people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 124 fresh cases took the infection tally to 7,57,859, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

The fatalities were reported from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mansa and Pathankot as the state's death toll reached 17,701, as per the bulletin.

There are 848 active cases in the state.

Of the new cases, Hoshiarpur and Mohali reported 19 each followed by Jalandhar (12) and Bathinda (nine), it said.

There are 78 patients on oxygen support while eight critical patients are on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 166 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,39,310, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,687.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city in the last 24 hours while the death toll stands at 1,164.

The number of active cases in the city is 167 while the total recoveries stand at 90,356. PTI CHS RHL

