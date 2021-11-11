COVID-19: Punjab reports 31 new cases, 1 death

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, officials said.

The infection tally in the state stands at 6,02,647 while the death toll rose to 16,567 with the one death being reported from Pathankot, according to a medical bulletin.

Among the new cases, Pathankot reported eight, followed by four each in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Mohali.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 242.

Seventeen people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of total recoveries to 5,85,838, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,373.

No death was reported in the Union Territory and the death toll stands at 820.

There are 22 active cases in the city while 64,531 people have been cured. PTI CHS VSD RHL

