COVID-19: Punjab Reports 47 New Cases, 1 Death

Punjab on Sunday reported 47 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising its tally to 6,03,962, a medical bulletin stated.

The state also recorded one Covid-related death, which took the toll to 16,629.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported in Mohali, seven in Hoshiarpur and five each in Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 319, as per the bulletin.

Thirty-one more patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,014, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,703.

The death toll stood at 1,077.

The number of active cases in the city is 89, the bulletin said.

The number of cured persons was 64,537, it added.

