COVID-19: Punjab sees 1,811 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Wednesday, while 1,811 more cases took the state's infection tally to 6,08,723, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of infections for the past few days. The state reported 1,027 cases of the infection on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state also rose to 7.95 per cent from 6.49 per cent a day before.

The four new Covid-related fatalities pushed the toll to 16,657.

Patiala was the worst-affected district with 598 fresh infections, followed by Mohali with 300, Ludhiana with 203 and Jalandhar with 183, the data showed.

The number of active cases climbed to 4,434 from 2,686 a day before.

Forty-four more people have recovered from the infection in Punjab, taking their number to 5,87,632, the bulletin showed.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 229 COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 66,493.

The death of a 72-year-old woman took the city's toll to 1,080.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 665, while that of recoveries is 64,748. PTI CHS IJT

