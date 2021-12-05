COVID-19: Punjab Sees 38 Fresh Cases

Punjab on Sunday reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection tally to 6,03,488, according to a medical bulletin. No covid-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The death toll stood at 16,608.

Among fresh cases, Ludhiana and Mohali reported nine cases each, followed by five in Pathankot.

The number of active cases rose to 361 from 347 on Saturday.

Twenty-three more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,519, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,488. No death was reported in the city in the past twenty-four hours. The toll stood at 820. The number of active cases in the city was 58 while the number of cured persons was 64,610.

