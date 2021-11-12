Covid-19: Punjab Sees 39 Fresh Cases, 1 Death

Punjab recorded 39 new Covid-19 cases, with one death in last 24 hours, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The overall infection tally now stands at 6,02,733, according to the daily bulletin.

The sole death, reported from Hoshiarpur, took the death toll due to virus to 16,571, as per the bulletin.

Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar contributed seven cases each, followed by Pathankot and Faridkot, which reported five and four cases, respectively, to the cases recorded on Thursday.

With new cases, the number of active cases in the state increased to 286 from 266 on Thursday.

A total of 17 people recovered from infection on Thursday, taking the the number of total recoveries in state to 5,85,876, the bulletin reported.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, a Union Territory, recorded two fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,378.

No mortality was reported from there and the death toll remained constant at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 23 while the number of total recoveries 64,535.

