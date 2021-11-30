COVID-19: Punjab sees one death, 22 new cases

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) One coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Punjab on Monday, while 22 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,03,258, according to a medical bulletin.

With one fatality reported from Hoshiarpur, the toll reached 16,599. It also included two death cases which were not reported earlier.

Among fresh cases, Pathankot reported five, followed by four each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Punjab now has 329 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the cout of recoveries to 5,86,330, according to the bulletin.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,456. The toll remained unchanged at 820 as no death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 58 while that of recoveries has reached 64,578. PTI CHS SUN CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)