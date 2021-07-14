COVID-19 'R' Factor Rises, Leads To Spike In Cases In Kerala And Maharashtra

Ajay Bhalla, the Union Home Secretary wrote to the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of the States and Union Territories to issue strict directions to regulate crowded places, due to an increase in the COVID ‘R’ factor. As per reports, the ‘R’ factor of COVID-19 is the reason behind the increase in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. The ‘R’ factor refers to the reproduction rate of the virus. Going by the trends of the first wave and second wave of cases, Maharashtra seems to be the epicentre for both waves, which means it could continue to be so for the third wave as well.

COVID 'R' factor spread in India

The ‘R’ factor is used to track and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It is a statistical measure of how many people are getting infected by one infected person. While the rate has gone down this week, up to around 4.5 lakh, which has been the lowest since March, it is still a rising concern due to the expected third wave. Reportedly, in Maharashtra, the ‘R’ factor went from 0.79 in mid-May to 0.89 by June-end. In Kerala, the COVID 'R' factor went a little over 1.0 this month and is currently close to that level. An ‘R’ factor value of 1 means that one person will infect only one other person. The tagged is to keep it less than 1. As per reports, during the peak of the second wave, the COVID 'R' factor was at 1.3. The data of COVID-19 deaths, admissions to hospitals and positive test results are compiled together to calculate the ‘R’ factor.

New variants related to rise in COVID 'R' factor, Health Ministry shares information

The concern about the rising ‘R’ factor comes at the time of the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus. The new variants of Delta and Delta Plus have been on the rise in India and pose a serious threat, especially to highly populated regions. With the reduction of lockdown rules and opening up of certain states and cities, the cases have been increasing, which is being feared by experts. Kerala is fighting the rising COVID-19 cases, as well as the new rise in Zika virus infections. The Health Ministry also shared a number of tweets on the vaccine status in India.

