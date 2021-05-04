COVID-19: Railway Ministry Enables Live Tracking Of Oxygen Express To Keep States Informed

In a key development, the Centre on Tuesday enabled live tracking for all the trains running across the country under the name of 'Oxygen Express'. An initiative of the Indian Railways to help in combating the shortage, the Oxygen Express collects oxygen from places with surplus supply, like Vishakhapatnam and Bokaro, and delivers it to States and Union Territories experiencing a shortage amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal pointed out that Oxygen Express is on mission mode to proactively provide Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across India, and went on to confirm that tracking has been enabled in the Oxygen Express, "Track the real-time journey of Oxygen Express trains swiftly delivering medical Oxygen tankers via Green corridors," he wrote and also embedded the link for live tracking.

#OxygenExpress is on mission mode to proactively provide Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³



Track the real-time journey of Oxygen Express trains swiftly delivering medical Oxygen tankers via Green corridors: https://t.co/sWD7IDFMO6 pic.twitter.com/6F2JylLvA1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 4, 2021

MoRTH makes Location Tracking Devices Mandatory

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) made Vehicle Location Tracking Devices for oxygen containers, tankers and vehicles mandatory, so as to ensure proper monitoring and protection besides ensuring no diversion and delay in delivery of the life-saving gas.

"MoRTH has made it mandatory for Oxygen containers, tankers and other vehicles to be fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) devices. GPS tracking will ensure monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring that there is no diversion or delay," the Ministry stated in a tweet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier thrown light upon the need for a system to track the status of tankers in real-time. "We were facing difficulties as we did not have an idea regarding where the tankers were and lacked preparation when they arrived. We wanted to devise a method where the distribution of oxygen was done efficiently and also accidents were everted. The GPS tracking system will help us know when the tankers have left the plant and how far away i6ts is from the destination allowing us to prepare when it arrives,"Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal had said.

The rising number of cases in India has created an acute shortage of oxygen, all across the country with States and Union Territories requesting the Central government to devise ways to deal with the shortage. These measures of the public sector, along with the ort of the private sector, and aid from foreign countries is helping India cope with the present situation.

(Credit-Piyush Goyal/Railminindia/Twitter)