COVID-19: Railways Steps Up Efforts Amid Crisis As States Ask To Transport Oxygen By Rail

Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board on April 23 relayed the steps taken by the Railway Ministry in fast-forwarding the process of transporting Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, he said that the “first and foremost” thing that Railways is doing its transporting oxygen along with managing the travellers and other goods that are required in these challenging times.

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board said that he is “proud” to say that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “very dynamic” Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal the people under the ministry “are working 24 hours to ensure we are on the forefront” to handle the crisis.

Further elaborating on the issues with oxygen transportation in the country, Sharma said most of the plants where oxygen is produced are on the east but they had to stand up to Maharashtra’s demand to explore the feasibility of transporting LMO through railways on April 15.

Government of India is working on all possible options to reduce the travel time and turnaround time of oxygen tankers. For this, Indian Railways has taken an initiative and started Oxygen Express train.#JeetegaBharat pic.twitter.com/kBiUrWsotd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 23, 2021

Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh to get oxygen via rail

Since providing liquid oxygen according to Sharma was “like traversing the entire country”, he said that the Railway ministry planned, conducted trials and organised movement on a war footing. There were several constraints with height and platform to transport LMO and such issues were never faced before because such demand was never raised, he said. Hence, following April 15, Railways went on to tackle the restrictions that posed a challenge.

Hence, to match the demands being flagged by a number of states Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh among others, the Railways Ministry ramped up its efforts and now LMO will be transported to states via rail. Sharma stressed that it was not easy as there are only specific vessels that can carry the natural gas and certain wagons that can pull these vessels and conduct travel through the states and across the nation.

CEO Railway Board said Indian railways carried oxygen on ‘Oxygen Express’ in an eco-friendly manner to transport LMO from Mumbai to Vizag that will now return to Nashik via Nagpur. He termed the journey “transformational” for the Indian Railways as the tankers were loaded back “within 10 hours” and are now expected to reach Nagpur on April 23 night, where some of the tankers will be unloaded and then they will be directed towards Nashik before going to different destinations in Maharashtra.

Describing the initiatives taken by Indian Railways to roll out Oxygen Express, Sharma said, “In fact, one of the ramps was made in 24 hours in Kalamboli, Maharashtra. Because you need the ramps to load. Ramps are available in military sightings and all but not at all the locations. Since the state governments’ requirements were different from that of the army, we also had to make the ramp.”

Indian Railways has already converted 3,000 train coaches to hospital beds while also running passenger train services without any hassle. Sharma said on average, 1,514 special trains are being operated every day and 5,387 suburban services each day. In totality at least 70% of services have even been restored.

Image credits: PTI