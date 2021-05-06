Last Updated:

COVID-19: Rajasthan Govt Imposes Lockdown From May 10-24, Poses Restrictions On Weddings

Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a full lockdown, which will kick in at 5 am on May 10 and will be in effect till 5 pm on May 24.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Rajasthan

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state, which will kick in at 5 am on May 10 and will be in effect till 5 pm on May 24. The government had held a COVID review meeting earlier in the day, in which the state ministers had recommended the imposition of a full lockdown, after which the speculations of a lockdown were rife. 

Restrictions in terms of travel

  • No intra-state travel will be allowed, except for those who are travelling for medical needs or fulfilling essential services. For the easy travelling of those exempted, proper ID cards or other relevant documents will be issued. 
  • Anybody travelling to the state will be expected to produce an RT-PCR report of not later than 72 hours. 

Restriction in terms of weddings

  • Marriage can only take place at home or in court till May 31. Marriage halls and clubs will be closed
  • No celebration, including  DJ parties or wedding processions, will be allowed.
  • Delivery for catering at home will also not be allowed. 
  • Marriage halls, caterers, bands and others associated with arranging marriages will have to initiate a refund in case of prior booking. 

Places of worship to remain shut

  • All places of worship will remain closed. 
  • All devotees will worship at home. 

Besides, the abovementioned restrictions, the restrictions imposed by notification on April 30, will also be in effect. 

COVID-tally in Rajasthan 

On Thursday, Rajasthan reported 17,532 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, pushing the total number of cases to 7,02,568 and the death toll to 5,182. The Capital city, Jaipur with 3,440 fresh cases and 46  fatalities topped the list, followed by Jodhpur, which reported 2,301 fresh cases and 27 deaths.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)

; marriage functions barred for entire month

