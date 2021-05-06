COVID-19: Rajasthan Govt Imposes Lockdown From May 10-24, Poses Restrictions On Weddings

Quick links:
In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state, which will kick in at 5 am on May 10 and will be in effect till 5 pm on May 24. The government had held a COVID review meeting earlier in the day, in which the state ministers had recommended the imposition of a full lockdown, after which the speculations of a lockdown were rife.
Rajasthan government imposes a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 (5 am) to May 24 (5 am) amid the surge in coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/XA9HZzjehs— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021
Besides, the abovementioned restrictions, the restrictions imposed by notification on April 30, will also be in effect.
On Thursday, Rajasthan reported 17,532 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, pushing the total number of cases to 7,02,568 and the death toll to 5,182. The Capital city, Jaipur with 3,440 fresh cases and 46 fatalities topped the list, followed by Jodhpur, which reported 2,301 fresh cases and 27 deaths.
