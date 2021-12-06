COVID-19: Rajasthan Sees Another Death, 29 New Cases

One death and 29 coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, bringing the fatality count to 8,956 and the infection tally to 9,54,920 in the state, according to an official report.

The new death was reported from Bikaner. The previous death linked to the virus was reported on November 18 in Jaipur.

A maximum of 15 new cases are from Jaipur, three from Udaipur, two each from Ajmer and Jodhpur and one each from Alwar, Barmer, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Nagaur and Pali, the report showed.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 221.

The state has so far seen 9,45,743 recoveries from the infection.

On Sunday, nine people, including four members of a family, were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus here. The patients are admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital, a dedicated Covid facility of the state government in Jaipur.

Official sources said the sample of three more patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have been sent for genome sequencing at the genome sequencing facility developed at the state-run SMS medical college here.

One of them is a woman who tested positive for the infection at the Jaipur airport on Monday.

