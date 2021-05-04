COVID-19: Rajiv Singal Speaks On His Initiative Of Serving Food To Home-isolated Patients

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, a COVID-19 warrior from Mumbai, Rajiv Singal shared his inspirational story of home quarantine with the nation and how he started a food delivery business amidst the pandemic and helped other people to get their meals.

Singal said, "Last year in September, all my family members had tested COVID positive and all four of them were hospitalized. When we were discharged from the hospital and were seeking home-cooked food. Our neighbours were trying to help us but we were not satisfied. That time I got a kitchen that provided home food. We signed a contract with them and asked about their capacity of packed food, which they said was around 200. Then we started the business and since then it's been 21 days we are running the business."

"'The food is of good quality. You get basmati rice, and if you do not want rice, you will four Rotis with desi ghee. You will also get sabzis, dal, peas paneer, and other vegetables. All the containers are hygienic and each of them contains different food items," he added.

When asked as to how can people reach him for food, he explained, "If someone messages, then that person will be added to our WhatsApp group, and then one family will be provided with food for 15 days and after the quarantine period is over, we will discontinue the service and move to another family for next 15 days. People can also directly contact the kitchen and get their meals customized as per their choice."

COVID Cases In India

Meanwhile, India has reported 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges, and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.