COVID-19: Read Health Ministry's '4 Common Reasons' Why People Don't Wear Face Masks

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday cautioned about strict adherence to the COVID-preventive health safety guidelines as fears loomed for the third coronavirus wave to hit the country. At a daily COVID-19 presser, the ministry shared four common reasons why people flouted the mask rule amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. People complain about the face masks as being too ‘uncomfortable’, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, citing one of the reasons at the conference.

He continued, that another reason listed by the people who do not wear masks is the “breathing issue.” Many people he said, believe that they do not need the face masks if they maintained the physical distancing. The fourth prominent reason to ditch the masks was people’s reluctance as they largely dismissed the fact that the masks curbed the community transmission of the novel COVID-19 causing virus, the health minister stressed. However, Mandaviya insisted that despite the many reasons, people must continue compliance to mask guidance, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

Face masks are the protective barriers against the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2, which now has umpteen emerging variants, worldwide. While the masks may cause slight inconvenience, people have lately been seen letting their guards down as they roamed in the crowded marketplaces and the streets shunning the comprehensive strategy recommended by WHO for stopping the spread and saving lives.

Health Ministry calls for 'collective efforts,' responsible behaviour

Health Ministry called for the collective efforts from the citizens to help defeat the coronavirus as it urged people to follow the COVID appropriate physical distancing. Health Minister Mandaviya highlighted the importance of preventive measures in suppressing the community's spread of the virus. Furthermore, he stressed that as the COVID-19 wave subsided, people flouted the health safety guidance and posed threat to the safety of the others. “We are dealing with a highly infectious disease,” warned Mandaviya, as he urged people to assume more responsible behaviour and follow safety norms.

Despite the government’s repeated warnings with respect to the evolving case toll of the Delta Plus or the B.1.617.3 linked to Delta variant, Lambda variant, and the Kappa or B.1.617.1 variant of the novel coronavirus, people have been seen flocking the hill stations in large number without face masks or maintaining physical separation by at least 6 ft.