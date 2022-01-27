Covid-19 Recoveries Breach 30 Lakh In TN

Recoveries eclipsed new infections in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the COVID graph continued to register a downward tick with the State reporting 28,515 Covid-19 fresh cases, taking the caseload to 32,52,751.

The new infections included three returnees from Bangladesh and Odisha, the health department said.

As many as 53 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 37,412, a medical bulletin said here.

The bulletin said with 28,620 people getting discharged, recoveries rose to 30,01,805, leaving 2,13,534 active infections.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting a decline in fresh infections after 30,744 new cases was reported on January 22.

Chennai accounted for 5,591 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,629, Tiruppur 1,877, Chengalpet 1,696, Salem 1,431, Erode 1,314 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,46,798, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,12,00,909, the bulletin said.

