COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Sep 20 (PTI) Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 49 more people recuperated from the disease while 10 new infections were registered, a health department official said here on Monday.

The 10 new cases pushed the total COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state to 54,070.

A total of 53,377 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 49 on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate improved marginally to 98.71 per cent from 98.64 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 0.57 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 271 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 422 active COVID-19 cases.

Lower Subansiri district has the highest number of active cases at 74, followed by Tawang (61), the Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (50), West Kameng (46) and Lower Dibang Valley district (43).

As many as 11,15,795 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,739 on Sunday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,79,245 people have been inoculated thus far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

