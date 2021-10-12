COVID-19 Recoveries Surpass Fresh Cases In Nagaland

Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed fresh cases in Nagaland, as 28 more people recuperated from the disease while 19 fresh infections were registered on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

The 19 new cases pushed the total coronavirus caseload in the state to 31,492.

As many as 29,557 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

Dimapur has the highest number of new cases at eight, followed by Kohima (seven), Phek (two), Tuensang, and Wokha (one each).

The demise of two COVID-19 patients – one each in Kohima and Phek – has pushed the death toll to 673, it said.

Nagaland currently has 247 active cases and 1,015 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 383,352 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state.

Over 6.97 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday, of whom 4.18 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

