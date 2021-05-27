'COVID-19 Recovery Rate Has Increased To 90%; Positivity Rate Dips': ICMR On Second Wave

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi on Thursday, May 27, informed that India has witnessed a constant decline in new COVID-19 infections in the last few days. ''In the last one week, 24 states have witnessed dip in new Coronavirus cases,'' the ICMR stated. Also, the overall recoveries are exceeding the new infection number that India is reporting daily.

ICMR briefs on India's COVID situation

''Now, on average, India is conducting 21 lakh testing daily. ICMR has focused on early testing and containment zone in the last few weeks, resulting in a constant decrease in positivity rate,'' said ICMR Joint Secretary.

'The number of tests conducted across the country has surged by 3.1 times in the last 15 weeks,' he added.

ICMR Joint Secretary briefed that India's total vaccination coverage exceeds 20.26 crores, with over 1.39 crore individuals aged 18 to 44 receiving vaccines (as of 27th May 2021). He noted, "Over the last 17 days, the number of active cases has decreased by more than 13 lakhs. The number of active cases in India is 24.19 lakhs. It's reassuring to know that we're on the downswing of the second wave and that this trend will continue if limitations are gradually lifted as the time comes."

India's recovery rate shows a positive sign

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog on the incident of wrong second COVID-19 vaccine dose given in UP said, "Both doses of the vaccination should be given, according to our procedure. This is something that needs to be looked at. Even if this has occurred, there should be no cause for alarm."

Talking about the use of Pfizer in India, Paul noted, "We've been in contact with Pfizer since they've suggested that a specific volume of vaccinations will be available in the next months, probably in July. They've asked for indemnity against all nations' culpability. This request is being looked upon. As of yet, no decision has been made."

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's daily COVID-19 cases continued to decline on Thursday after the country reported 2.11 lakh new positives in the previous 24 hours, with 3,847 fatalities reported within the same time frame. India's overall caseload is at 2.73 crore, with active cases accounting for 24.19 lakh (8.84%). The mortality toll, on the other hand, has risen to 3.15 lakh, with the world's lowest mortality rate of 1.15 percent.

