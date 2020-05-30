COVID-19 Recovery Rate Jumps To 47.4% As Total Number Of Recovered Patients Reaches 82,369

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the recovery rate from Coronavirus has now leapt to 47.40 per cent with 11,264 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours itself. According to official data, this is the highest number of patients recovered in a day so far. The total number of recovered patients in the state now stands at 82,369.

"Owing to the high number of recovered patients, the number of active patients has also declined from 89,987 on May 29 to 86,422 active cases at present. All the active cases are under active medical supervision," a press release by the Health Ministry read.

READ | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30

Significantly, the ministry has also informed that the doubling rate has also improved reaching 15.4 days in the last three days. As of May 29, there are 2.55 per cent active COVID patients in ICU, 0.48 per cent on ventilators and 1.96 per cent on oxygen support, the Ministry added.

The testing capacity has also witnessed a spike with 36,12,242 tests being conducted so far. At present, the country has 462 government laboratories and 200 private ones. The total number of COVID cases and deaths in the country stands at 1,73,763 and 4,971 respectively.

READ | MHA Introduces 'Unlock 1' Guidelines: Here's The List Of Permitted & Prohibited Activities

Lockdown extended till June 30

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. Moreover, the MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. States have also been allowed to allow certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions.

READ | MHA Allows Unrestricted Inter-state & Intra-state Travel; Issues Guidelines For 'Unlock 1'

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Extends Lockdown Till June 30; Active Cases At 86,422