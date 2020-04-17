COVID-19 Recovery Rate Rises To 13 Percent In India, Against Last Week's 8 Percent

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, statistics indicate a positive development in the number of patients recovering from the fatal disease across the country.

As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health on Friday, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in India rose to 1,748, indicating nearly 13 percent recovery of the total of 13,387 coronavirus cases in the country.

Last week, of the total 7,447positive cases, 642 patients had recovered from Coronavirus. The figure roughly amounted to nearly 8% of the COVID-19 cases. Within a week, the percentage of recovery hs gone up from 8% to 13%.

State-wise breakup

As of date, Maharashtra has recorded the highest cases of COVID-19 recoveries. The State also holds the most number of positive cases in the country. Compared to 3,000 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state has recorded 300 recoveries.

Kerala has the second-highest number of patients recovering from Coronavirus with 245 recoveries. Telangana and Tamil Nadu have seen 186 and 180 COVID-19 patients recover from the virus respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. These states, together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, account for more than 60 percent of the total number of cases in the country.

India is under complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will come to an end on May 3.

