COVID 19: Recovery Rate Spikes More Than Average Across Country, Fatality Rate Also Lowers

Health Ministry has issued data showing recovery rate in at least 18 states and union territories, to be more than the national average. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,138 COVID-19 patients get cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 4,95,515 today. Consequently, the national recovery rate is 62.42% today. There are 2,76,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision.

A Health Ministry official said, “ There are several reasons for this kind of recovery rate achieved today. We have been working day and night, coordinating between center and governments of several states to increase the recovery rate and finally overcoming Covid 19 in months to come. Aggressive testing that ensures early detection of patients; home isolation for the mild/pre-symptomatic patients; effective clinical management of the severe cases through adequate hospital infrastructure which helps in timely triaging of the cases; ramped up hospital infrastructure in the country; and regular and seamless coordination between the Centre and States/UTs have together resulted in the continuously rising Recovery Rate in the country.”

In various states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Punjab the recoverable rate stands between 64 per cent and 69 per cent, while some states like Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan are witnessing recovery rate above 75 percent. Even the worst affect union Territory Delhi is witnessing a steady and more than average recovery rate now, around 76.81 per cent. The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the States/UTs. As of today, we have 1218 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, 2705 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and 10,301 COVID Care Centres.

The health ministry official also spoke upon the low fatality rate in the country, indicating the progress being made daily to conquer and defeat COVID 19. At the national level, the Case Fatality Rate has declined to 2.72%. This is lower than the Fatality Rates observed in many other countries in the world. The focus of COVID-19 management in the country has been to keep the fatalities low. With the support and guidance of the Centre, the States/UTs have taken many steps in this regard like mapping of the communities to focus on the high-risk group like the elderly/aged and population with co-morbidities and providing special care to them. There is a focus on the improvement of quality of medical care of COVID patients. The country-wide strong network of ASHAs and ANMs along with Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres have helped ineffective surveillance and contact tracing of the cases, including the lakhs of migrants and returnees. As a result, there are 30 States/UTs which have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

