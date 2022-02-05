COVID-19 Reinfection Occurs Due To Immune Escape Capacity Of Virus: Health Expert

Health experts have mentioned that due to the immune escape capacity of the virus, people infected with COVID suffer from the disease again within two to three weeks of their last infection. Experts stated that reinfection chances are high in people who have been infected during the Omicron-driven third wave. They further advised all the people including those who have recovered from the infection to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of a mask.

Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI, "People who have been infected earlier are turning positive again. They are getting reinfected within a gap of two or three weeks because if the virus enters inside you, reinfection can happen. This primarily happens because this virus has the capacity to immune escape. This virus is escaping immunity. At this point, we can't afford to lower our immunity".

The immune system of a host, especially of a human being, is unable to respond to an infectious agent when the antigenic escape, immune escape, immune evasion, or escape mutation occurs. The host's immune system fails to respond as it is no longer able to recognize and eliminate a pathogen including a virus.

While explaining the reinfection chances with Omicron and Delta variant, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Apollo Hospital said, "The reinfection rate is higher with Omicron variant than compared to the Delta variant because what has been seen is immune escape phenomenon is stronger in Omicron rather than Delta or any other variant so far. When studies were conducted it was found that the risk of reinfection is higher in people infected with Omicron."

Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), the mutant of COVID, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, acted as a superspreader despite being mild in nature. Later it was detected in South Africa on November 14, 2021. Following this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) immediately declared Omicron as a variant of concern. According to Anecdotal evidence, people of South Africa have been infected with the Omicron variant even after recovering from the disease caused by the virus.

COVID situation in India

India on Saturday, February 5, reported 1,27,952 fresh coronavirus infections and 1059 deaths in the last 24 hours. the daily positivity rate now stands at 7.98%. The number of active cases has further declined to 13,31,648. To date, the country has administered 1,69,39,65,140 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(With ANI inputs)