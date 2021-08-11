COVID-19 Restrictions In Kerala: Govt To Allow 15,000 Devotees Daily At Sabarimala Temple

The Kerala Government has announced that only 15,000 devotees will be allowed inside the Sabarimala temple. As the daily COVID-19 cases remain high, the state authority decided to alter their approach and issue new guidelines from Wednesday. The order released also said that the state will be imposing “special intensified stringent” lockdown restrictions in the panchayats or urban wards wherein the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 8.

The government also announced that all senior citizens above the age of 60 years, must receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before August 15. The state government said in the order, “All bedridden patients above 18 years of age to be identified and vaccinated by August 15. District Collectors will coordinate with Health Department for planning vaccination.”

No public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted during festivals. Special intensified lockdown restrictions to be enforced in Panchayats or Urban wards with critical COVID spread. Max 15,000 devotees per day allowed for Sabarimala pilgrimage: Kerala govt pic.twitter.com/H50Ykw4qGc — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

The new guidelines

The official notice from the state government said that the Sabarimala Pilgrimage, which was starting from August 15, a maximum of 15,000 devotees per day will be permitted. The devotees will be given access through a virtual queue registration, which is important for crowd management. However, for the remaining festivals like Muharram, Onam, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Pooja, the state government said that the people must take precautions and must not step out of the house until absolutely necessary.

The statement read, “It is clarified that those who are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or cannot take the vaccine due to drug allergy or other ailments, can move out of their homes for essential activities like purchase of food items, including grocery, milk, meat, fish, etc. if there are no other persons in the household belonging to point.” The government further said that the shops must remain alert to such customers and must assist them in any way possible. The statement read, “If they are required to visit shops they shall be given priority service by the traders. Traders and LSGIs concerned shall give special attention to these categories of persons and ensure home delivery of essential items.” The Kerala government had earlier launched an online portal to accept registrations for the pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple. The devotees were required to either submit their COVID-19 vaccine certificate or carry the proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before the entry to the temple.

