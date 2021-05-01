COVID-19: RIL Now Making 11% Of India's Medical Oxygen, Providing For Free To Many States

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has now become the country's largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location, as India currently witnesses an unprecedented second wave of Covid crisis. Reliance managed to ramp up production from near-zero to 1,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen per day--over 11 per cent of India's total production. This will meet the needs of nearly every one in 10 patients.

As per the Reliance press release, they airlifted 24 ISO containers for transporting Oxygen-- creating an additional 500 MT of transportation capacity for India. RIL thanked ARAMCO, BP and IAF for their help in sourcing & transportation. More ISO containers will be airfreighted over the next few days. In April 2021, Reliance helped nearly 15 lakh patients by supplying over 15,000 MT of Medical Grade Liquid Oxygen-free of cost.

The Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, Mukesh Ambani, is personally supervising the scale-up of production and transportation at its refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Gujarat's Jamnagar and other facilities. The company has adopted a two-pronged approach to strengthen the availability of medical oxygen:

Refocusing several industrial processes at Reliance's Jamnagar and other facilities for rapid scale-up in production of medical-grade liquid oxygen.

Augmenting loading and transportation capacities to ensure its swift and safe supply to states and union territories across India.

Mukesh Ambani further thanked his RIL family and said, "I am truly humbled by the determination and sense of purpose shown by the bright, young members of the Reliance family who have once again risen to the occasion and delivered when India needs it the most."

"For me and for all of us at Reliance, nothing is more important than saving every life as India battles against a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is an immediate need to maximise India's production and transportation capacities for medical grade oxygen. I am proud of our engineers at Jamnagar who have worked tirelessly, with a great sense of patriotic urgency, to meet this new challenge," he said.

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said that the plants at Jamnagar refinery have been repurposed overnight to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen that is being distributed across India.

"Our country is going through an unprecedented crisis. We at Reliance Foundation will continue to do everything we can to help. Every life is precious. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow countrymen and women. Together, we will overcome these difficult times, she told ANI.

As per Reliance, the company is providing free of cost oxygen to several state governments, in order to bring immediate relief to over one lakh patients on a daily basis. Reliance has supplied over 55,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen across the country since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI)