COVID-19: Rumours On 5G Testing Towers Spreads Rapidly, People Damage Towers In States

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in India, a vague rumour has been rapidly spread that 5G testing towers spread COVID-19, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana. This has been spreading among people and some have even damaged mobile towers.

As per reports, four towers have been damaged in several villages of Haryana where locals have demanded the shifting out of the structures. Some reports also said that the World Health Organization has clarified that such rumours are misplaced as viruses cannot travel on radio waves and mobile networks. Some 5G towers have also been reportedly damaged in some villages of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

To bring the law and order in control, various state administrations have asked district authorities to take steps to protect telecom infrastructure and stop the villagers from believing in the rumours.

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.