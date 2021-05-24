COVID-19: Sadhu Wears Herbal Mask Made Of Neem And Tulsi, Netizens Divided | Watch

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in India, a sadhu from Uttar Pradesh have come up with a “jugaadu” face mask to keep himself safe from the virus. A video posted on social media by an IPS Official Rupin Sharma shows the sadhu wearing a unique mask that is made out of Neem and Tulsi leaves. In the caption, Sharma said that he is not sure whether the mask will help keep the virus away, however, he also added that “necessity is the mother of jugaad”.

In the clip, the Sadhu can be seen standing outside the Sitapur bus stand in UP. A man shooting the video approaches him and asks how did he make the mask. To this, he replied that Neem leaves are a very important medicine for any kind of illness and are known for being an age-old cure. The Sadhu even added that he is 72-years and made the herbal mask with Tulsi and Neem leaves. While posting the video, the officer wrote, "Not sure this mask will help"

Since shared, the clip has been viewed nearly 1000 times. With several comments, netizens were quite intrigued by the innovation as they have shared mixed comments. One user asked, "Wht corrective measures / action u had taken Mr.officer?". Another user said, “Combination (mask and medicine)”. Another simply called the facemask an “Ayurvedic mask”.

Why double mask?

Meanwhile, amid the second wave of COVID-19, facemasks have become even more necessary to curb the spread and stay safe. Authorities have also advised wearing double masks, as the Indian strain spreads faster in comparison with other variants. In April, a study by the University of North Carolina Health Care also revealed that wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles. This will prevent them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said. The country’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, as per the ministry data. The active cases further reduced to 28,05,399 comprising 10.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 88.30 per cent.

