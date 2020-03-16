COVID-19: Sanitizers Installed At Gates Of Shaktipeeth Kamakhya

No one is taking any chances with the COVID-19. With several religious places across the globe closing its gates for the devotees, the Shaktipeeth Kamakhya in Assam on the other hand, has installed sanitizers in all gates of the temple premises.

"No one is allowed to pass through the gates without sanitizing his or her hands," said a security guard in one of the gates of the temple.

Apart from this, other additional measures are also being taken. The 'Anna Sewa Kendra', that has been providing free meals to the devotees every day since the last many years has also been shut as a preventive measure. Around 8000 people used to take the free meal at Kamakhya Temple every day.

"It's difficult to maintain or put restrictions at the Kamakhya Temple. Every day thousands of tourists from all over the world come here. So, We are taking all the preventive measures that can be taken," informed Mohit Sarma, the Doloi of Kamakhya Temple.

There has been a slight decline in the number of tourists footfall because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many devotees are trying to avoid the crowd.

Manjit Gogoi, a frequent visitor to the temple said, "I used to go to the temple regularly. Mostly I come in the evening. However, now with the Coronavirus alert, I go to the temple at night."

Similar views were also expressed by Abhishek Konwar, another devotee who is a regular visitor to the temple.

Kamakhya Temple first in the state to install sanitisers

Kamakhya Temple records the highest number of footfalls every day. With the high density of devotees, it is a herculean task for the temple authorities to keep a check. The temple authority has also asked anyone showing any symptoms of Coronavirus to immediately approach the medical facility in the temple.

However, no other temples or religious institution of the State has taken such measures so far. It may be mentioned that already many temples in India have shut their doors for devotees as a preventive measure. In the global front too, Mecca, Vatican, etc have closed their doors for devotees.

