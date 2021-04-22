COVID-19: SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Oxygen, Vaccination And Drug Supply Issues

On Thursday, the Supreme Court took Suo Moto Cognizance in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country that will aim at oxygen supply, drug supply, vaccine policy. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said that the court will hear the matter on Friday. The CJI informed that the Court has proposed to take cognizance on four major issues:

supply of oxygen,

supply of potential drugs,

methods of vaccination

state's power on lockdown

The CJI further termed the situation as the 'National Emergency' and appointed Senior Advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae in the matter to assist the court.

"We are taking suo moto cognizance and issuing notice to you. We see that 6 High Courts are taking action--Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad. They are exercising jurisdiction in their best interest. We appreciate that. But this is creating some confusion and diversion", said CJI Bobde.

As SC wants to take Suo Moto cognizance Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the country is in dire need of oxygen. Vedanta wants to make its plant operational, but let them make it operational only to manufacture oxygen for health purposes, he also submitted before SC. SG Mehta asked the bench if it was proposing to stay the proceedings in the High Courts.

"The Supreme Court might withdraw certain issues from the High Courts to the Supreme Court. It is better to report directly to the SC. We will issue notice and consider the matter tomorrow", said the CJI.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to consider the matter related to oxygen supply in the hospitals in the national capital at 3 PM. The Delhi HC had emphasized that it was the Centre's responsibility to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for a medical emergency.

Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over 'Criminal Wastage'

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slamming the Centre for “criminal wastage” of COVID-19 vaccines and said people should be inoculated regardless of age, to ensure complete utilisation of vaccine doses. The Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Pall also suggested an immediate ban on industrial use of oxygen, instead of waiting till April 22, saying that “economic interest cannot override human lives”. The HC said the wastage of vaccines was caused by “bad planning” and age restrictions of people who are entitled to take the vaccine.

