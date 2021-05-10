COVID-19: Second Consignment Of Medical Aid Arrives From Israel To India

The second consignment of COVID-19 essentials and medical equipment arrived from Israel to the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The medical aid includes around 1,300 Oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators, and other essential equipment sent by Israel to aid India in its fight against COVID-19. Last week, the first shipment of Oxygen concentrators and respirators had arrived to India from Israel.

COVID19 | Medical aid including 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 400 ventilators and other medical equipment from Israel arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, last night pic.twitter.com/WGuyKXhqMI — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

Israel to send experts to India

On May 9, Ambassador of Israel to India Dr Ron Malka spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he detailed the medical assistance that was being sent by Israel to India, calling it a symbol of the friendship between the two countries. The Ambassador of Israel to India said, "After we were informed of the COVID crisis being faced by our friend India, our Ministers immediately designated a Special Task Team, which was responsible for organizing and controlling different ministries. This Special Task Team was also responsible for coordinating between the public sector and the private sector."

“We are searching, every corner in Israel to seek and collect as many equipments we can to send to India. As I said, these equipments are coming from both, public and private sector of the country. People of Israel are looking for equipment in houses, warehouses, and other places. Whichever equipment is not in use in the country is right now being sent across India. We are trying the send the best of equipments to our precious friend India.”

Moreover, the Ambassador also stated that it was also sending experts to different organizations in India to make factories and hubs to manufacture Oxygen concentrators and Oxygen generators. He also advised India to continue its vaccination drive at a war footing to help break the transmission chain of the virus. "Vaccinating more number of people, being prepared beforehand and taking all the necessary precautions can only help one to battle this deadly virus," he said.