COVID-19 Second Wave Not Over Yet, Reproduction Number High In 8 States: Centre

The Union Health Ministry emphasised the fact that the COVID-19 second wave is not yet done. Further adding to the statement, the ministry said that the Reproduction (R) number is high in eight states and the progression in the COVID cases needs to be controlled there.

On the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said during a news conference that whenever the R number is greater than one, it is needed to monitor as the case trajectory will be escalating.

He said Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala are among the eight states.

Agarwal further clarified that the average COVID R number is 1.2 in the United States, Canada, Australia, and even in India. This means that a single infected person can infect multiple people. In India, the R number is high in eight states.

What does COVID R Number represent?

The Reproduction (R) Number is also used to determine growth rate and active instances. During the whole infectious time, it is the average number of new infections created by one infected individual. He went on to say that there are a lot of COVID instances being reported all across the world and that the pandemic is far from ended.

As reported by ANI, Agarwal said, "As far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over."

In response to a question on the country's case positivity percentage, he stated that a total of 44 districts have a case positivity rate of more than 10% which includes Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

He also said that on June 1, there were 279 districts with over 100 cases recorded; presently, there are just 57 districts with over 100 cases reported across the country. On the other hand, 222 districts saw a drop in the number of cases.

Luv further claimed that in the restricted area, the case trajectory may be viewed. The growth in the number of cases can be detected in 18 districts which include 10 districts in Kerala. These 18 districts account for 47.5 percent of all instances, he added.

While talking about the vaccination progress among several states, he said that only a few states have received more than 3 crore vaccine doses. More than 4.88 crore doses were distributed in Uttar Pradesh, 4.5 crore doses in Maharashtra, and 3.4 crore doses in Gujarat.

(Image Credit: PTI)