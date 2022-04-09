COVID-19: SII Revises Covishield Price After Centre Allows Booster Jabs For All Adults

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, on Saturday announced that the institute has decided to revise the price of the Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose. The move comes as the Centre, on Friday, announced that all adults will be eligible to receive the booster dose in India at private centres starting April 10.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Adar Poonawalla wrote, "We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+. (sic)"

Centre announces all adults eligible for booster dose

According to PTI, the Centre told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine (Covishield or Covaxin) as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

As per the official statement by the Health Ministry, all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second COVID vaccine dose, would be eligible for Booster/Precaution Dose. Till now, senior citizens above the age of 60 were eligible for the 'precautionary dose' or a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry also revealed that so far, over 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while over 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore precautionary doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population group; 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.