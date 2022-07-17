Last Updated:

COVID-19: Sikkim Reports 108 New Infections, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

The Himalayan state now has 537 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,218 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states, it said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

PTI


Gangtok, Jul 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,984 as 108 people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 461, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

East Sikkim district reported 60 new cases followed by 25 in West Sikkim and 23 in South Sikkim district.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 23 per cent as 108 infections were detected out of 464 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 537 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,218 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states, it said.

The state had reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

A total of 3,46,087 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added. PTI KDK RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT