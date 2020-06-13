COVID-19: Sikkim Mothers Exchange Children For Better Care While Combating Coronavirus

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a heartening story has emerged from Sikkim in which two women decided to take care of each other's children.

A woman in Sikkim tested positive for COVID-19 while her 3-year-old son tested negative for the deadly virus. The authorities in STNM Hospital in Gangtok came to know of another peculiar case wherein a 2-year-old child had tested positive while the child's mother had tested COVID-19 negative. The hospital authorities then came up with the idea of exchanging babies to provide better care for them.

READ | Band-aid To Introduce Dark Skin-toned Bandages That ‘embrace The Beauty Of Diverse Skin’

Overnight decision by hospital

The two patients were part of the 14 COVID-19 positive cases in the state. Sikkim health department on Friday morning informed that the youngest of the 14 positive cases was a 2.3 years old baby after they learned of the case on Thursday night.

As per reports, the hospital had to take a call overnight about the fate of the COVID-19 positive infant whose mother was infection-free. The hospital them decided to facilitate the infant with another COVID-19 positive young mother, who was worried about her healthy baby. The two mothers then decided to switch their children for the better.

The COVID-19 positive baby is being taken care of by the infected woman in the isolation ward at STNM Hospital. The COVID-19 negative baby is being taken care of by the other woman at the Paljor Namgyal Girls' Senior Secondary School quarantine facility in Gangtok.

READ | Trump Says Chokeholds Sound 'innocent And Perfect', Cites Scenario Where Cops Might Use It

The pediatrician from the hospital has admitted that the decision could be against the protocols and guidelines, adding that the hospital had improvised and do what was needed under the circumstances. Although it was a bit worrying, both the mothers agreed for the sake of their children, said the paediatrician as per reports.

Sikkim's 12 of the 14 new patients are from Mumbai, while two are from West Bengal. The state has made it mandatory for all people returning from other states to stay in paid or government quarantine for 14 days and in-home quarantine for two more weeks.

Sikkim has reported 63 COVID-19 cases so far with zero fatalities. The state has witnessed a rise in the infections after being praised for being the only virus-free state in May.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 3-lakh Mark During Unlock1, Total Cases At 308993

READ | Delhi L-G Forms Committee To Manage COVID-19 Apathy; ICMR, AIIMS And NCDC Heads Named