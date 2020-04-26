COVID-19: As Part Of Relief Package, Singapore To Send 78 Tonnes Of PPE Kits To India

Two flights from Air India and one from Blue Dart is set to bring in 78 tonnes of cargo to the country as part of the one million PPE kits being sourced from Singapore, the Indian High Commission said on Sunday.

Earlier on April 15, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri had said on April 15 that domestic airlines, including SpiceJet, Blue Dart, and Indigo are operating cargo flights to transport medical and essential commodities under the 'Lifeline Udaan' initiative.

'Lifeline Udaan' is the central government's arrangement for transporting medical cargo to countries reeling under the COVID-19 crisis. To date, 347 flights operated under Lifeline Udan have transported 591 tonnes of cargo across the country.

READ | Union Minister Puri Lauds Aviation Professionals For Transporting 591 Tonnes Of Essentials

Flights that transported vitals during the lockdown

As per the statement by the Aviation Ministry, Vistara has operated seven cargo flights from April 19 to 23, covering 8,989 km and carrying around 20 tonnes of cargo. Similarly, SpiceJet has operated 522 cargo flights between March 24 and April 23, covering 7,94,846 km and carrying 3993 tonnes of cargo.

In addition, BlueDart operated 184 cargo flights covering 1,87,155 km and carrying 2,957 tonnes of cargo from March 25 to April 23. Out of these, six were international flights. IndiGo has operated 37 cargo flights from April 3 to 23, covering 48,344 km and carrying around 101 tonnes of cargo, including eight international flights. This includes medical supplies carried free of cost for the government, added the statement.

READ | Empowered Group Chairman Reveals Success Of India's COVID-19 Fight During The Lockdown

In the international sector, Air India brought 61 tonnes of medical cargo on April 23 from Hongkong and Guangzhou. Further, BlueDart has carried nearly 86 tonnes of medical supplies from Guangzhou from April 14 to April 23.

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

READ | PM Modi thanks Singapore PM For Extending Support To Indian Citizens Amid COVID-19

READ | Special Flights Evacuate 351 British And Sri Lankan Nationals Stranded In India

(With inputs from ANI)