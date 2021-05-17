'COVID-19 Situation Improving, 20000 Kilolitre Oxygen Tank Installed At GMCH': Goa CM

Assuring that the COVID-19 situation in the state has bettered, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the peak of the virus has been reached in the state, adding that a downward trend in the number of daily cases has already begun. Pointing out the steep decline in positivity rate, Sawant said that the situation in the state is improving. Commenting on the crisis that ensued at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to oxygen shortage, the CM said that there is no oxygen shortage in the state now.

"A cyrogenic tank of 20,000 kilolitres has been installed at the Goa Medical college. There is no oxygen shortage right now,"Pramod Sawant told Republic World on Monday.

"The COVID-19 situation is improving. The positivity rate is at 36.25 and the caseload for the last 8 days has been decreasing. The government has taken control of admission to private hospitals," he added.

Goa govt submits report to HC

The Goa government submitted its oxygen supply report to the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Saturday night. The report stated that as the demand for O2 at night creates pressure on the entire oxygen supply at Goa Medical College, the govt has commissioned a 20,000-kilolitre oxygen tank in the hospital. Without mentioning a deadline, the report states that the plant will get functional within a few days. The Goa government earlier told the Bombay High Court that there were "logistic issues" related to the supply of medical oxygen to patients.

Oxygen issues at GMCH

Since Tuesday, there has been a dip in oxygen levels at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) leading to deaths of 26 people during the “dark hours” (between 2 am and 6 am). In the following days, deaths continued on Wednesday (21), Thursday (15), Friday (13) and Saturday (8). While the govt has not revealed the reason for the deaths, it had informed the Bombay HC during the process of attaching the oxygen cylinders to the manifold there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to patients.

Plaint against Goa CM

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and the nodal officer, for oxygen allocation to hospitals Swetika Sachan. The complaint has been lodged holding the Chief Minister and others responsible 'for causing deaths of COVID-19 patients' due to interruption in the supply of oxygen in Goa Medical College Hospital. The complainant has accused CM Pramod Sawant and his Chief Secretary of 'gross and reckless acts of negligence' and deliberate omission of duty which led to the deaths of COVID-19 patients in the GMC.