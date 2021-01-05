COVID-19 Situation Of India Vis-a-vis The World: Health Ministry Gives Detailed Analysis

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asserted that the daily positivity rate has been less than 3 per cent from December 23, 2020, to January 5, 2021, while adding that the number of recoveries has been more than the number of a fresh load of cases. Whereas the positivity rate during the last week was merely 1.97 per cent.

While addressing a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that India has 2.32 lakh active cases, of which only 44 per cent cases are in the hospitals which are severe and need regular medical care, whereas 55 per cent cases are mild and asymptomatic cases which are at home isolation, indicating that the overall burden on the health delivery structure has declined appreciably with respect to Covid-19.

India vis-a-vis the world

Comparing the global statistics with regards to cases per million population, India is among the lowest in the world with 7504 cases per million when there are countries who have cases ranging from 20,000 to 60,000 cases per million, the health secretary stated.

“With regards to deaths per million, India has reported 108 deaths while others have reported as high as 1200 deaths per million. For active cases per million, India reported 167 cases, while the US has more than 24,000 cases per million and Italy has more than 9,000,” Bhushan said.

Going by the data of the last seven days for India as well as the world, India is at a much better position as only 96 cases per million were reported the country in the last seven days while other countries such as the UK and the USA reported cases more than 5000 and 4000 per million in the last seven days. Covid related Deaths in India in the last seven days was 1 death per million while other countries reported more than 50 or 60 deaths per million, according to the health secretary.

Speaking of the vaccination drives across the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Health Ministry will roll out the vaccines within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals and is waiting for the final go-ahead by the Centre.

"We are prepared to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use authorisation approvals. The final call will be taken by the government," Bhushan said.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday, January 3, announced that the vaccines of Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. The approval was granted a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the DCGI to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines.

